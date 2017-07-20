Church celebrates a decade of free fun days

Have your say

ORGANISERS of an annual fun day are celebrating 10 years of the event.

Family Church Gosport will be holding its 10th annual Fun Day in Walpole Park on Saturday, July 22, from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Giant inflatables, arts and crafts, face painting and hair braiding will all be on offer at the event.

The emergency services will also be on hand to show off some of their vehicles to the public.

Geoff Wood, the lead organiser and Pastor of Family Church Gosport, said: ‘The Gosport Family Fun Day really is such a unique local event as every activity is completely free of charge.

‘Families can come and enjoy an entire afternoon without having to spend a penny.

‘We are so excited to celebrate our 10th anniversary with the local community.’