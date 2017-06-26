Cladding from five Gosport high rises sent for fire safety testing

A HOUSING association has confirmed cladding from five of its buildings have been sent for tests.

Material from Harbour, Seaward, Garland, Hammond and Blake buildings in Gosport are being examined by an indepedent company.

It comes as government tests last week found a potential fire risk with cladding from two 18-storey buildings in Somers Town - Leamington House and Horatia House.

They were examined in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy in London that has left 79 dead or confirmed missing.

Today Hyde Housing said its five-high rise buildings in Gosport do not have the same material, called ACM, as that on the tower.

The company sad it is also due to make an announcement on whether or not to install sprinkler systems in the buildings.

A Hyde Housing spokesman said: 'The cladding on Hyde’s five high rise buildings in Gosport is not the same material (ACM) as that on Grenfell Tower.

'The government is prioritising the testing of ACM and therefore not accepting any other types of cladding material for testing at this stage.

'Because at Hyde we want to be 100 per cent certain sure that our residents are safe we have sent away samples of the cladding for independent specialist tests conducted by the Build Research Establishment.

'This was done on Friday evening; we have not yet received the results.

'As a precaution we are providing dedicated fire security officers in each of the buildings as an extra level of security for residents.

'We have inspected all of Hyde’s buildings and reviewing our policy on sprinkler systems.

'We are approaching the conclusion of this work and expect to make an announcement on this soon.'