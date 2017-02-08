Coffee morning is a fundraising success

MORE than £150 was raised at a recent coffee morning in aid of a children’s charity.

Lauren Mose raised a total of £162.42 with her coffee morning at The Boat House in Gosport Marina, in support of the Hope For Children charity.

Hope For Children is an international charity that helps vulnerable children to experience a proper childhood, by improving their access to education and healthcare.

According to the charity, almost half of the world’s children are living in povertyand struggling to survive on a day to day basis.

Currently, Hope For Children is concentrating on helping children in Africa, Asia and the UK.

Lauren hosted the coffee morning on Monday – as part of a massive charity drive where she aims to raise at least £3,000 for the charity, which will be culminating in her climbing up the fearsome Mount Kilimanjaro.

A wide variety of cakes were also on offer at the coffee morning; ranging from coffee cake and Victoria sponge to carrot and banana cakes.

Lauren said: ‘Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro is quite a scary prospect, but to me what’s scarier is that almost half of the world’s children are vulnerable and living in poverty.

‘Hope for Children believe that every child deserves a childhood, and I do too. That is why in August this year, I am going to be climbing Mount Kilimanjaro; so that I can raise money for this amazing charity.

‘I’d like to thank everyone who came along, The Boat House in Gosport Marina and my parents Michelle and Steve Mose, who have been so supportive of me thoughout this incredible journey.’

So far, Lauren has raised £1,051.47 for Hope For Children – if you would like to donate, visit bournemouthkili.everydayhero.com/uk/kili-climb-for-hope-for-children