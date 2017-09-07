COLIN DAVEY: Gosport student given big boost by Rotary

On Thursday, August 31 we invited 18-year-old Mairead Tenniswood to the Rotary Club of Gosport’s summer barbecue.

However, it wasn’t to do the cooking – although she and president Ray Drake were persuaded to take up the utensils for a few minutes.

Mairead was invited because she was the successful applicant for the Gosport Rotary academic bursary this year.

The bursary is a sum of £500 which we give out each year to support a Gosport student entering, or part-way through, higher education.

In March this year the 2017 award was publicised through local colleges and in the pages of this newspaper.

The result was a number of applications which were then short-listed to three candidates who were interviewed by a club committee.

We picked Mairead of St. Vincent College, Gosport. The bursary was subject to her gaining the necessary A-levels to secure a place at her chosen university – Oxford Brookes.

President Ray said: ‘We were very pleased to find that Mairead had been successful in her A-levels and had been awarded a place at Oxford Brookes to study Japanese.

‘We invited her to the club meeting to be presented with her award. Mairead will revisit the club sometime next year to tell us of her first year’s experiences of university’.

Mairead was not the only guest on the evening. Club members were also pleased to welcome representatives from The Anglesey Hotel, Ocean King, Harpers Hair Studio and CH Planning and Sales – four of our new nine business partners who have joined the scheme to support the club in our community project role.

We have also welcomed the Alverstoke Village Fish Bar, Harpers Hair Studio, Salutations, Holtby Clock Restoration and Sport Design as business partners.

If you are interested in joining the scheme, please telephone Julie Edwards on 07771 936220.