Concert set to raise cash

A CONCERT for rough sleepers in town is looking to fundraise for a popular homeless cafe.

On Sunday, September 24 the Churches Together in Gosport volunteer group is hosting a musical talent afternoon at Christ Church in Stoke Road, raising money for the Heart For The Homeless cafe.

The monthly cafe provides hot meals and shelter for Gosport’s rough sleepers, working in association with the Trash Cafe.

Event organiser Mary-Jane Wallace said: ‘We are thoroughly looking forward to hosting this event and are praying for both the cafe and the concert itself.’

Entry to the 2.30pm event is free.

To donate to the cafe, go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hfh