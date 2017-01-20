COUNCILLOR STEPHEN PHILPOT: Promoting town’s career opportunities

MORE than 500 jobs will be on offer when Gosport’s largest careers and training exhibition returns on January 26.

The Gosport Employment & Skills Fair will be back at Gosport Leisure Centre from 1pm to 7pm with more than 50 organisations promoting a range of job vacancies, apprenticeships and training opportunities.

The aim is to promote local job, apprenticeship and career opportunities to residents as well as to highlight the training available to help people get into employment.

About 700 visitors are expected to meet employers representing professional services, engineering and manufacturing, health care, hospitality, the public sector and the armed forces.

The range of employment options on offer will include full-time, part-time, apprenticeships, traineeships, night-shift, weekend, contract and relief staff roles.

However, it is not just for the unemployed, and offers plenty for those considering a career change, while there is also expert advice for anyone looking at starting their own business.

It is a fantastic event for anyone looking for work, training or just considering a change.

Whether you want to learn about a new career, apprenticeships or setting up your own business there will be expert information on hand.

I’m delighted we can help the town’s employers and residents come together in such a meaningful way.

The Gosport Employment & Skills Fair, organised by Gosport Borough Council, is now in its sixth year and is supported by Fareport Training, EBP South, Jobcentre Plus and Solent Jobs Programme.

To ensure attendees get the most from the event, the council has prepared a checklist with tips on what to do before, during and after the event as well as a list of useful websites.

For more information, including a full exhibitor list and the checklist tips, search Gosport Employment and Skills Fair at gosport.gov.uk.