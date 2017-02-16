Couple of the Year are in Gosport weight-loss drive

A COUPLE who say sharing the same healthy foods enabled them to lose a combined weight of four stone and ten pounds without ever feeling hungry, recently helped to launch a month-long food festival in Gosport.

Matty and Margaret Blair launched Free Food February, which also saw the two named as the group’s Couple of the Year 2017.

Free Food February is being held in all 16,000 Slimming World groups up and down the UK from January 29 to February 25, and aims to show how the organisation’s members lose weight without hunger and often discover (or rediscover) a love of cooking.

It coincides with the publication of Slimming World’s latest recipe book Free and Easy.

Matty and Margaret believe that preparing, cooking and eating the same meals and supporting one another on their weight-loss journeys has been key to their success.

Margaret, who has lost 2st 5lbs, said: ‘At first we couldn’t believe how much food we could eat and still lose weight.

‘Making small changes to the way we cooked our meals meant we could still enjoy all of our favourite meals like roast dinners, spaghetti bolognese and curries.

‘We enjoy spending time in the kitchen together and love sharing our new recipes with family and friends – they taste so good and people can never believe we can eat all the food we do and lose weight.

Matty added: ‘Every week in our group we swap recipes and if we’ve ever struggled there has always been someone ready to suggest a new idea or remind us why we shouldn’t give up.’

To get more of a flavour of Free Food February and find out about losing weight without hunger at Slimming World, people can contact Jo Carey on 07554 858883 or visit slimmingworld.co.uk

