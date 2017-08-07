Crescent Gardens is ‘one of the UK’s best green spaces’

Have your say

CRESCENT Gardens in Gosport has been recognised as one of the best green spaces in the country.

The Green Flag Award Scheme aims to discover the best gardens in the UK.

The faithfully-recreated mid-19th Century garden is among a record-breaking 1,797 UK parks and green spaces that have received the prestigious Green Flag Award the mark of a quality park or green space in 2017.

Crescent Gardens is maintained in partnership by the Friends of Crescent Gardens and Gosport Borough Council.

Chairman of the community board, Cllr Graham Burgess, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted the Crescent Gardens has received the Green Flag once again.

‘We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining Crescent Gardens to such a high standard.’

Green Flag Award Scheme manager Paul Todd added: ‘Each flag is a celebration of the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.’