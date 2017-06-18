Search

Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Gosport crash

Police in Gosport

Police in Gosport

Geoff Lynch Picture: Malcolm Wells (170616-0920)

Humble heroes get Queen’s birthday honours

0
Have your say

A CYCLIST has been rushed to hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: 'We are appealing for witnesses after a blue Ford Fiesta and a cyclist collided on Stoke Road in Gosport last night (Saturday 17 June) just after 11.30pm.

'The incident happened just after the junction with Spring Garden Road.

'The cyclist, a 22-year-old man, was transported to hospital with life threatening head injuries.

'Did you witness this incident?

'Please get in contact by calling 101 and quoting 44170231477.'

Back to the top of the page