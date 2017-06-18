Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Gosport crash

A CYCLIST has been rushed to hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: 'We are appealing for witnesses after a blue Ford Fiesta and a cyclist collided on Stoke Road in Gosport last night (Saturday 17 June) just after 11.30pm.



'The incident happened just after the junction with Spring Garden Road.

'The cyclist, a 22-year-old man, was transported to hospital with life threatening head injuries.



'Did you witness this incident?



'Please get in contact by calling 101 and quoting 44170231477.'