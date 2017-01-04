Dancers turn back time with a 1940s’ afternoon

THE clock was turned back and the dancing shoes pulled on at a tea dance for people with dementia.

The event, at Lee-on-the-Solent, was organised by care home staff for people across the area who are suffering with the disease.

It was a chance to meet others in the same position and enjoy some nostalgia with music from their younger days.

Bulston Hall, St Faith’s Church, was the venue and singer Lee Pashley sang well-loved songs from the 1940s and 1950s – while tea and cake was served to guests.

Staff from care providers Gracewell Healthcare and Home Instead Senior Care spent months organising the event.

Kate Heggarty, home admissions advisor at Gracewell, said: ‘We were so excited to put on this extra special event.

‘A great deal of planning went into making it a success and it was wonderful to see such an excellent turn-out on the dance floor.

‘The event was a great success, with excellent turn-out and some outstanding dance moves on show from participants young and old.’

A major study in 2015 showed that dancing and music can have a protective effect on people with dementia.

