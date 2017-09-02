Date for navy panto is set

Have your say

TICKETS have gone on sale for a pantomime inside the heart of a naval base.

The members of the HMS Sultan Theatre Group will be staging their production Red Riding Hood at the Gosport-based naval establishment.

Following the story of Red’s journey through Winalot Forest to visit her gran, the tale is packed with laughs, singing and dancing.

It will be taking place at the Dreadnaught theatre, in the Brunel Building of HMS Sultan.

Performances are from November 22 and 26 from 7.30pm, with weekend matinee shows at 2.30pm. Adults are £6, children and pensioners are £5.

For tickets, see sultantheatre.org.uk or call 02392 542448.