Dog owner hits out at Gosport Borough Council’s proposition

A DOG WALKER has made a last-ditch plea to a council, asking it not to bring in an order that would see dogs banned from promenades and beaches in the summer.

Gosport Borough Council is running a consultation into changing its dog control orders into a new public space protection order, saying that would lessen the problem of dog mess.

Banning dogs from Lee-on-the-Solent and Stoke Bay promenades would be completely mad and it is ridiculous Mary Yearley

The new rules would mean that dog handlers could only take out a maximum of four animals at a time.

It would also see dogs excluded from promenades at Lee-on-the-Solent and Stokes Bay between May 1 and September 30 each year.

Dogs would also be banned from all sports grounds, children’s play areas and bowling greens.

Mary Yearley, 64, has criticised the council for considering such a motion and believes it would affect people’s livelihoods.

Mary said: ‘I think the majority of the things that the council wants to bring in are sensible. But banning dogs from Lee-on-the-Solent and Stoke Bay promenades would be completely mad and it is ridiculous.

‘I was shocked when I found out – it really took a while to sink in.

‘We pay our taxes and if we want to walk out dogs by the beach, we should be able to.

‘I see a lot of elderly ladies walking their dogs in the area

‘I understand that dogs shouldn’t be on the beach because of all the children who play on them, but people like walking on the paths by the beach. This would mean people would have to walk up by Fort Gilkicker, where the ground is uneven.

‘I think it is unfair. People move to the area to walk on the beach with their dogs and a lot of businesses would also miss out.’

The council’s consultation on the proposals is open until Monday with a decision to be made by the community board on January 25.

Councillor Graham Burgess, chair of the council’s community board, said: ‘We’re interested in receiving comments on the plan from residents, business and dog walkers alike. We’ll take a decision on the feedback we receive.’

Comments can be can emailed to streetscene@gosport.gov.uk or write to Gosport Borough Council.