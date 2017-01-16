Donations pour in after heartless Gosport vandalism attack

A NURSERY has said it is overwhelmed by the response it has had from the public following an attack by vandals.

A Go Fund Me page was set up by parent Angie Tailor-Joice, whose daughter Indira-Kiki, four, attends the YMCA nursery, to help replace some of the toys trashed and pay for new CCTV.

As a team, we are totally overwhelmed by the thoughtfulness and kindness of it Jo Currass

After The News published the story, further donations have poured and now more than £635 has been raised.

Manager of the nursery Jo Currass said: ‘As a team, we are totally overwhelmed by the thoughtfulness and kindness of it.

‘The children could not understand why they could not play outside at first and it meant that staff had to be outside cleaning urine up.

‘A lot of the children do not have gardens at home so it means nursery is a place they can enjoy outdoor play and run around.

‘Playing outside is vital and improves long-term learning.

‘The people who did it took a play car that the children used to get in, which they were sad about, as well as other things.’

Jo added it is the fifth time in two-and-a-half years they have been attacked and are now looking to install CCTV.

She and her staff at the nursery in St Vincent College, have thanked all members of the public who have helped their cause.

Jo said: ‘It’s so nice. We’re deeply touched and we would like to thank everyone.

‘We’ve had other people come in and drop off donations – it’s a good example of the community spirit in Gosport.

‘The children are getting excited about getting some new resources.’

As reported by The News, the nursery had its play garden targeted during the Christmas break.

Children’s toys were stolen and smashed up, beer cans and cigarette ends left scattered and the yobs urinated on various items.

It meant that youngsters had to stay indoors on their first day back as staff members had to clean the garden and make sure it was sterile to ensure children’s safety.

Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed that investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44170002054.

To help, visit gofundme.com/ymca-gosport-nursery-garden