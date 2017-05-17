Dozens of princesses go on parade at May fair

PRINCESSES in beautiful dresses helped make a May fair a success.

Members of Girlguiding Alverstoke and Forton District held their annual May fair on Saturday in St Mary’s Parish Centre in Alverstoke.

More than £1,600 was raised and will go towards funding Girlguiding units in the district for the next year.

The fair began with a parade by the May Queen, who this year was Robyn St John, of 2nd Alverstoke Rainbows. Evie Goodman, also from 2nd Alverstoke Rainbows, joined her as her page for the day.

The parade went around the village and back to the parish centre where Robyn was crowned with her official tiara by Diana Lenn, of Gomer Trefoil Guild, which is a Girlguiding group for adults.

Sheena Dawson, the district commissioner for Girlguiding Alverstoke and Forton, said: ‘It is always a great occasion with stalls, books, games, raffles and refreshments on offer.

‘It was lovely to see everyone enjoying themselves and maintaining this important Girlguiding tradition in the district.’

Other princesses came from 1st and 3rd Forton Rainbows, 2nd, 6th, 7th and 9th Alverstoke Brownies, and 2nd and 5th Forton Brownies.

Sheena added: ‘You can see Girlguiding is as popular as it ever was with so many units in this area.

‘The first, 2nd and 5th Alverstoke Girlguiding, together with 2nd Forton Girlguiding, and many leaders in the district, helped throughout the day and a great time was had by those involved, with happy crowds of parents, families and visitors.

‘Music was provided by Gosport Solent Brass who helped the afternoon go with a swing.’

Organiser Diane Williams, of 1st Alverstoke Girlguiding, said: ‘I’d like to thank everyone for taking part and particularly the police and Gosportarians who ensured all went well for the parade.’

If anyone is interested in joining the adult leaders in the district to continue providing Girlguiding in the area, contact Sheena on alvnfortdistcom@btinternet.com or go to girlguiding.org.uk.