Driver hospitalised after Gosport crash

Have your say

A FIRE team was called out earlier this evening to an overturned vehicle in Gosport.

The car was involved in a two-vehicle accident in Albermale Avenue – with Gosport Fire Station alerted at 4.19pm.

A spokesperson from Gosport Fire Station said: ‘The RTC involved two vehicles. When we arrived on the scene, one of the vehicles was on its side and someone was still inside.

‘The patient was assessed on the scene, and then taken to hospital by South Central Ambulance Service.’