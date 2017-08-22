Dust off your cowboy hat for charity

AN AFTERNOON of country and western music will be taking place for charity this weekend.

At the Carisbrooke Arms in Carisbrooke Road, Gosport, on Saturday, August 26, a country and western fun day will be held for The Big Match – a charity which fundraises for Action For Children and The Brain Tumour Charity.

Organiser Elizabeth Humphries said: ‘Come along in your best cowboy or cowgirl outfit – we have a prize in store for the best dressed person.’

The event will run from 12pm until late in the evening, with live music, a cowboy bouncy castle and live music.