Dying Matters – it’s a chance to talk about death

AN EVENT which aimed to take the taboo out of talking about death has been hailed a big success.

Age Concern Gosport put on a coffee morning as part of Dying Matters Awareness Week, at Gosport Discovery Centre.

A team of staff and volunteers delivered advice and information thanks to a Big Lottery Fund Awards for All project.

Sixty people attended the event, on Saturday, including Councillor Lynn Hook, the former mayor of Gosport.

Visitors were asked questions such as whether they had a will in place, and whether they were registered for organ donation,

They were also encouraged to think about one amazing thing they would like to do before they die.

The answers included visits to Yosemite Park in California, New Zealand, and even a trip on the Trans-Siberian Express.

Angela Gill, the chairman of the trustees at Age Concern Gosport, said: ‘It was a privilege to be part of this Big Lottery Fund’s Dying Matters event.

‘The small team of dedicated staff and volunteers organised and delivered a successful, sensitive but informal event in partnership with the Dying Matters Coalition and Gosport Discovery Centre.

‘It is clear that the Dying Matters Awareness Week coffee morning had a positive impact on local people and their families.’

A number of free Dying Matters presentations have already been booked by local groups and organisations such as Help in Bereavement, BrendonCare and Gosport War Memorial Hospital.

Many local businesses provided refreshments and equipment on the day, for free.

Any organisation interested in a presentation over the next six months should contact Angela Gould at Age Concern Gosport.

Call Angela on (023) 9260 4699 or email dyingmatters@ageconcerngosport.org.uk.

n Would you like to contribute to our community pages?

Would you like to write a community column?

Then e-mail The News at community@thenews.co.uk.