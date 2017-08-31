E-fit released after woman is attacked by hooded man in Gosport alleyway

Have your say

Police have released an e-fit of a man police want to speak to after a woman was assaulted in a Gosport alleyway.

As The News reported yesterday, a 22-year-old woman was approached by a man she did not know as she was walking by Chantry Road.

Chantry Road. Picture: Google Maps

The man grabbed her shoulder and assaulted her.

The victim, who was not hurt, told police she screamed and the man ran off.

She described the man as being between 5ft 9ins and 6ft tall, and being quite muscular across the shoulders.

The lower half of his face was covered, but had dark brown eyes and freckles just below the eyes.

He was also wearing a black hooded top with the hood up and blue jeans which were faded on the back.

If anyone has any information they should call police on 101 quoting reference number ‘44170334154’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.