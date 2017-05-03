Enjoy a day out at charity dog show

FOUR-LEGGED friends have been invited to sign up to a charity dog show.

Each year community group the Gosportarians, hold the KC Companions Charity Dog Show in Walpole Park, Gosport.

All the money raised goes back into the community.

This year it is being held on May 27 and organiser Malcolm Dent is hoping scores of pooches and their human friends go along to take part.

Malcolm said: ‘Last year was a huge success which saw more than 1,000 visitors having a great day out and supporting local animal and community charities.

‘They raised more than £5,000 with 20 classes. Five pedigree and 15 novelty classes means plenty of participation.

‘There will also be agility demonstrations by Bark2School, and more than 30 stalls with food and drink as well as entertainment.’

Registration begins at 8.30am and judging starts at 11am through to 5pm.

Entry is £2.50 per class. Public entry is £1 for adults and 50p for children under 10.

For more information go to gosportarians.co.uk.