Exhausted Gosport sailing legend Alex says chances of winning race is ‘slim’

GOSPORT sailing legend Alex Thomson has conceded that his chances of overhauling Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac’h on the home strait were slim.

His comments come despite narrowing the gap to just 35 miles in the last 24 hours.

Alex halved the lead of 70 miles but as the pair prepare to enter the final 300 miles of the solo race he said the advantage was now firmly with his French rival.

The 42-year-old said for several days he has been battling problems with the wind instruments on his 60ft race boat Hugo Boss and he had not slept for two days.

Speaking to the Vendée Live show Alex said: ‘I don’t think I can catch Armel.

‘It might be possible to catch a few miles but it’s difficult for me at the moment.

I can’t imagine another few days like the last couple of days. I don’t care about the finish right now, I just want to sleep.’

As previously reported, Alex broke a world record this week for the furthest distance travelled solo in 24 hours.