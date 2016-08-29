Expanding business park brings concern over A32 traffic

A COUNCILLOR has expressed her concern about a busy road following two serious accidents involving motorcyclists.

Jill Wright, who represents Bridgemary North in Gosport, believes an expanding business park could make the A32 between Gosport and Fareham even more dangerous.

Last week an inquest heard how motorcyclist Daniel Stone was killed on Gosport Road, Fareham, earlier this year.

On Thursday evening, a 31-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision on the A32.

The crash happened shortly after 10pm in Fareham Road, Gosport, near to KFC and a police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene by South Central Ambulance Service at 10.19pm.

After these incidents, questions have been raised about the increased traffic the road may get after a planning application was approved to build a Burger King at Fareham Business Park in January.

Mrs Wright, who represents Labour, said: ‘I think that the KFC being built there has made traffic worse.

‘I was against the decision when it was built on the corner.

‘There were plans for a coffee shop to open up there and another fast-food restaurant and that will only make the road more dangerous.

‘More and more units are opening on the business park and Hampshire County Council seems to comment one at a time instead of collectively.

‘I’ve also had people ringing me up saying how slowly the traffic moves towards Fareham.’

Councillor Mark Hook, leader of Gosport Borough Council, believes the road is capable of handling increased traffic given the size of a businesses that was once based in the area.

Cllr Hook said: ‘My heart goes out to Daniel Stone’s family and what happened was tragic. There are signs around saying ‘Think Bike’ and I urge all drivers to be vigilant in the area.

‘But the area used to employ 1,000 people when Ultra TV was there and the road is more than capable if the business park does expand.’