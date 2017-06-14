Explosion Museum announces weekend of science

A FUN weekend of science at Gosport’s Explosion! Museum has been announced.

The event is taking place on Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6, from 10am-5pm.

The museum will be running science workshops in the rocket launch zone and giant bubble zone.

Focusing on STEM subjects, highlights each day include a model tank and boat displays with pyrotechnics, as well as science crafts, a bouncy castle, face painting and free entry to the museum.

For more information, people can go to historicdockyard.co.uk.