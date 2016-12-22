Extension means more support for young people

A CHARITY which supports young people at risk of offending and anti-social behaviour held a party to celebrate the completion of a new extension.

Motiv8 exists to improve the life chances of young people, particularly those who have disengaged from learning or employment.

The charity’s Toronto Place building, in Gosport, now has improved facilities which means staff can reach out to more young people in need of support.

The cost of the extension was £85,000, with a £50,000 grant from property charity, LandAid Charitable Trust Limited, and a £15,000 one-off capital grant from The Clothworkers’ Foundation.

Gosport Rotary gave £6,000 and donations from Estee Lauder Group and Shoosmiths Solicitors helped with office furniture.

Motiv8’s own BUY A BRICK campaign raised more than £8,000.

Gosport and Fareham services manager Kirsty Cremer said: ‘We are all so excited that the extension to Toronto Place has finished.

‘Eighteen months ago, because of the number of young people we support, we had to convert our office to a media suite for young people so we were without any office space and bursting at the seams.

‘The new extension gives us a room to support young people in a confidential environment, and this room will also be used for meetings and is available for use by other organisations.

‘The local youth offending team use it one afternoon a week.

‘A new reception area means visitors no longer interrupt the groups in the work room, and the extension also gives us office space and frees up the old office for use as a media suite for our young people to access training, education and employment opportunities.

‘We are so grateful to everyone in the community who has either bought a brick or fundraised for the extension.

‘The new-look Toronto Place means young people have the best support now, and a better future.’

For more information about the charity go to motiv8south.org.uk.