‘Fantastic’ Father’s Day get-together in the park

MUSIC, sunshine and sandwiches – what more could you want on a summer’s day?

Volunteers from Friends of Leesland Park (FLP) were delighted with the turnout at the small festival they organised to mark Father’s Day – Pop Rocks.

They invited music students from St Vincent College along to provide the entertainment.

And singer-songwriter Shep Woolley also popped down to sing a few songs for the Gosport crowd.

Philip Sandal, the secretary of FLP, said: ‘We advertised our annual event as an opportunity for local people to take along their dads and a picnic to enjoy an afternoon’s entertainment in the park.

‘In addition to the expected visitors we were delighted to welcome some long-distance travellers.

‘Shep‘s reputation and our advertising pulled in first-time visitors from Southampton, Fareham and Stubbington.

‘It was absolutely fantastic for what was essentially a picnic opportunity for local residents with a chance to access some great live entertainment.’

Philip said he would like to send out a huge ‘thank-you’ to everyone who took part in making the event a success.

‘That includes Mike our sound man, Chris and the students from St Vincent College, the great Shep Woolley and indeed his unexpected percussionist partner Miles Fletcher’, said Philip, who added, ‘and of course everyone who attended and enjoyed the sunshine, music and friendship.

‘It was truly park life at its very best.’

Leesland Park is a large park between Whitworth Close, Daisy Lane, St Andrew’s Road, King’s Road, Toronto Place, and Cottage Grove.

On September 23, FLP will be hosting ParkFest, with live music in the park.

For more information about events happening in Leesland Park, or to volunteer, go to leeslandpark.btck.co.uk.

