FIREFIGHTERS had a busy shift last night dealing with grass fires in the area.

Appliances from Fareham and Gosport fire stations attended a fire on open land at Browndown in Gosport just after 8pm last night.

Meanwhile, an appliance from Havant put out a fire by the Skate park in Park Road North, Havant.

The station got the call at 8.10pm that rubbish had been set on fire in the park and a crew put out the fire shortly afterwards.