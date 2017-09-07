Firefighters called after pensioner falls into bath

GOSPORT firefighters were called to assist with the break in of a property in Lee-on-the-Solent this afternoon after an elderly man fell in his bath.

South Central Ambulance Service were called to the second floor flat on the High Street but were unable to gain entry to the property.

Watch manager on duty Rob Dellow and his crew rushed to the address after receiving the call at 1.30pm. The team broke down the front door to find a man, aged 80, who had fallen in his bath and couldn’t get up.

The gentleman’s wife and daughter had already attempted to lift him out of the bath but were unsuccessful, forcing them to raise the alarm.

Rob said: ‘The call was raised to us at about 1.30pm as the ambulance service were unable to gain entry. We used force to get through the door and assisted the man who was unable to lift himself out of the bath after falling down. He had been there for several hours. We carried the poor gentleman downstairs for the ambulance service. He was conscious and talking but the paramedics wanted to air on the side of safety and took him to QA to be sure.’

Rob advised that this also gave the firefighters the opportunity to look around the man’s flat. Rob continued: ‘When checking the property we found that there were no working fire alarms. When he returns to his home he will find that we have supplied and fitted two working smoke alarms, we will also return to follow up with a safe and well visit to ensure that the property is secure and safe.’