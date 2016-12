FIREFIGHTERS from Gosport were called to two incidents yesterday.

The first was a two-car collision involving two people in Grove Road, Lee-on-the-Solent at 11.58am.

Officers helped free the people involved, who were not injured and were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The second was a car fire in Fairwater Close, Gosport.

A Mercedes was on fire due to an electric fault. The blaze is not suspicious.