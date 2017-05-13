Firefighters rush to tackle blaze in Gosport

A SHED has been left a smouldering wreck after a blaze destroyed it this morning.

Firefighters from across Gosport and Fareham were alerted to the incident in Elson Road, Gosport, at 10.29am today.

Two crews rushed to the scene of the blaze, which had engulfed the shed in the street.

Crews used two breathing apparatuses and one hose reel to combat the flames.

However, a spokeswoman from the service said the shed was completely destroyed by the incident. Nobody was reported to have been injured.

The fire crew from Fareham has since left the scene. Gosport’s team are set to leave shortly.