FIREFIGHTERS rushed to put out a small blaze in a kitchen on Friday night.

Two appliances from Fareham and Gosport fire station tackled the fire at a home in Chantry Road, Gosport at around 10.44pm.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation and was not taken to hospital.

Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to battle the flames.

The property is not believed to have sustained any significant damage.