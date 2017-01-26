First class train tickets for Charlie’s Beach Hut

A CHARITY which provides much-needed respite break to families with seriously-ill children has been given a boost.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage was offered two complimentary first class Great Western Railway rail tickets for any journey which they could donate to a local charity.

At the end of last year, Ms Dinenage ran an online poll via Facebook for people to nominate a Gosport charity, community organisation or school to receive the tickets.

More than 20 organisations were nominated with 2,500 votes cast.

The winners, Charlie’s Beach Hut Charity, received more than 1,000 votes.

The charity was set up by the family of Charlie Codling who died just before his fifth birthday after battling a brain tumour.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘I was delighted to meet Charlie’s dad Steve Codling to present him with the tickets and find out more about the charity.

‘Borne out of the tragic loss of their young son Charlie, the charity offers much-needed breaks in beautiful coastal Cornwall for families with poorly children.

‘The support for the Facebook poll was overwhelming and is a real testament to the strong community spirit and great voluntary activity in our local area.’

Mr Codling, from Hill Head, said: ‘The support that Charlie’s Beach Hut received in support of this generous donation was overwhelming – not only from the perspective of the charity but also in memory of Charlie.

‘We would like to thank Caroline and all our supporters for allowing us to help families to find the wonderful in today when they most need it.’

Go to charliecodling.co.uk.