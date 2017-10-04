Fort access is blocked off

Have your say

FENCING has gone up around the back field at Fort Brockhurst, ahead of work to construct a new retail park.

Brockhurst Gate Retail Park in Gosport is set to bring 300 jobs to the area, after construction was given the green light in August.

Cllr John Beavis said: ‘The view won’t be spoiled by the new development.’

Millngate Developments, which is behind the construction, hopes to have the retail park finished by Christmas 2018.