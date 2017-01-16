Funding grants for youth groups back after break

A FUNDING pot of £5,000 has been set aside to support youth projects.

For six years Gosport young people were able to vote on how money was spent in the Have Your Say community cash scheme, run by Hampshire County Council through the Children’s Services Grant.

But budget constraints forced the council to scrap it at the end of 2015.

It has now been brought back by Gosport Local Children’s Partnership, with the support of Gosport’s Community Safety team, because members felt funding for youth projects was a priority.

Councillor Mark Hook, the leader of Gosport Borough Council, said: ‘I’m delighted that the Community Safety Partnership has found a pot of money which young people can designate how it is to be spent.

‘We have found that when young people put forward a scheme and take ownership of it, they are longer-lasting because young people themselves are very keen to ensure it’s longevity.’

The £5,000 will be divided into smaller grants specifically to support community projects which help young people and address issues of community safety in Gosport – by addressing issues of crime and anti-social behaviour.

Applications for grants are open until Friday, March 10. Projects that meet the criteria will be presented to an audience of young people at the decision day, which will be held on Thursday, May 11 at Jervis Gallery, St Vincent College, Gosport.

Applicants must be aged 11 to 19 years old or up to 25 years old for those with a disability or a care leaver.

To apply, go to safergosport.co.uk.