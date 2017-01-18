Future of a pub to be decided by Gosport Borough Council

THE fate of an historic pub will be decided at a council meeting tonight.

The Middlecroft pub, in Gosport, was closed in June last year and has not reopened.

The Middlecroft was a real community pub and you could go in and there would never be any trouble. Sara Farrell

As reported by The News, it was sold by Enterprise Inns to Starvale Development, which submitted a planning application to Gosport Borough Council to convert The Middlecroft into five two-bedroom flats and three three-bedroom flats with 16 car parking spaces.

Council officers have recommended that planning permission is granted to the scheme and a decision will be made at a Gosport regulatory board meeting.

But local residents have expressed their concern if the pub, in Middlecroft Lane, is given the green light to become homes.

Sara Farrell, who used the pub for fundraisers for her son Aiden, believes the building becoming homes will significantly increase congestion in the area.

Sara said: ‘I am not happy about it. It will have a huge effect on the road. Parking is bad enough as it is and it is going to be an absolute nightmare.

‘I struggle already and sometimes have to carry Aiden from the end of the road because it can be that bad.

‘The Middlecroft was a real community pub and you could go in and there would never be any trouble. I can’t believe it was sold.’

Councillor Rob Hylands, who represents the Brockhurst ward and is the landlord of The Foresters Arms, said it was a shame to see another pub close in the area.

The Barley Mow, in Ann’s Hill Road, is also being turned into flats.

Cllr Hylands said: ‘It is bad, particularly for someone like myself. Pubs have always been the hub of society and they allow people to get to know each other. There are a lot of elderly residents who live in the area and cannot walk to another pub.

‘Hopefully pubs shutting to become housing is coming to an end.’

David Brace, of Starvale Developments, previously told The News: ‘I can understand why residents have expressed concern, but they need not worry. If anything, the area will be less busy because there’ll be fewer people going in and out.’