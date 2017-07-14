Gafirs 10th anniversary open day set to be jam-packed with activities

Police, bomb disposal and ambulance crews will be among the large group of emergency services showcasing their skills, at Gosport & Fareham Inshore Rescue Service’s 10th anniversary open day.

The event, which is on Sunday and will run from 11am-4pm, is free to attend and according to Gafirs fundraising officer James Baggott, is ‘packed with things for families to see and do’.

He said: ‘Not only will residents be able to meet their local emergency services, there’ll also be a cake sale, tuck shop, face painting and lots more.

‘We hope the community can come along and support their local independent lifeboat station – already this year our volunteer crews have been called out 61 times by the coastguard to assist those in distress at sea.’

An exercise between Gosport Lifeboat Station and coastguard rescue helicopter 175, based at Lee-on-the-Solent, has been scheduled, subject to operational requirements.

The open day will take place at Gosport Lifeboat Station, Lifeboat Lane, Stokes Bay, and will include displays from: Gafirs, UK Coastguard, Hampshire Constabulary, South Central Ambulance Service, Bomb Disposal Ramora, UK SERV Bloodrunners and Gosport Safer Community Team.