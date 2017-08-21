Gafirs assist man with head injury who slipped down stairs aboard ferry

A MAN who slipped and hurt his head on a pleasure cruise was evacuated by lifeboat crews yesterday.

The passenger was aboard a ferry from Portsmouth to Southampton when he slipped and fell down a flight of stairs, hitting his head as the vessel passed Gilkicker Point when the alarm was raised.

Gafirs (Gosport & Fareham Inshore Rescue Service) were tasked to assist the injured man at 4.20pm.

A crew located the vessel in minutes and two Gafirs crewmen assisted the casualty on board.

Brian Pack, Gafirs' senior helm said: 'My crew assessed the gentleman who was complaining of head and neck pain. They administered oxygen and immobilised his neck as a precautionary measure.

'My crew decided the safest way to get the casualty into the hands of the ambulance service was to divert the vessel to Cowes on the Isle of Wight. The lifeboat escorted the vessel into the harbour while my crew continued to monitor the casualty.'

An ambulance crew met with the lifeboat on the shore at Trinity Landings and the crews worked together to evacuate the casualty who was taken to St Mary's Hospital for treatment.

The incident was the 75th of the year for the independent lifeboat station at Stokes Bay.