A FREE event packed with emergency services will be taking place as the GAFIRS rescue team holds its 10th annual open day on Sunday.

The event will take place at Gosport Lifeboat Station, Lifeboat Lane, Stokes Bay, and includes vehicles from the UK Coastguard, Hampshire Constabulary and South Central Ambulance Service.

The services will be carrying out demonstrations for the public throughout the day, which runs from 11am to 4pm.