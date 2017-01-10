Generous school provides big boost to food bank

PUPILS, staff and parents have given a huge helping hand to a charity which supports people finding it difficult to make ends meet.

FISH – Food, Information, Support, Hope – has been feeding families in Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent for the past five years.

Volunteers deliver food packages for free to those most in need.

Brune Park School, in Military Road, Gosport, chose to focus their fundraising activities on helping FISH.

The summer fair raised more than £4,500 for the organisation.

And pupils donated dozens of boxes of nonperishable food to be given out at Christmas.

Amanda Rowe, the school’s media officer, said: ‘Our SummerFest was a great success and we were very proud to have raised so much money.

‘There was a lot going on – an old fashioned sports day, a car boot sale, the students put on a dance show. It was a busy day.’

Usually each of the school’s four houses choose a charity each to donate to, but this year it was decided FISH would be the only beneficiary.

Ms Rowe said: ‘It was really important to us that we helped a local charity.

‘Brune Park has a very good relationship with the community. The volunteers from FISH were over the moon. They were really, really pleased that were able to help.’

Four days a week food is picked up from supermarkets and delivered.

There are 200 addresses on the list, ranging from single people to families, the elderly and people with special needs. To help, e-mail elizabethyoung@leecommunitychurch.org.