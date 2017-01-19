Giving people who feel left out a chance to fit in

A CHARITY which supports people who feel they ‘do not fit in’ is calling on help from volunteers.

Square Pegs Charity provides art, craft and wellbeing workshops for people who have mental and physical difficulties which cause them to suffer social anxiety.

It was set up a year ago following the success of a three-year project by the company Reilly Enterprise in Gosport.

Sharon Bannister is a trustee of the charity, which is in Weevil Lane.

She said: ‘The project was originally called Square Pegs, Round Holes and it was for young people with mental or physical difficulties who felt that they did not fit in anywhere.

‘What we have done is bring them into workshops and enable them to chat with other people.

‘The problem is many young people in those situations can become very isolated and the workshops are a way of encouraging them to communicate with other people and build up friendships.

‘You do not have to be diagnosed with a condition to attend the workshops.’

Since the project officially became a charity in March 2016, it now supports people of all ages.

But volunteers are needed to ensure there are lots of interesting workshops for clients.

Sharon added: ‘We offer arts and crafts, wellbeing, sewing, lots of different workshops.

‘But we need people to deliver them.’

On Saturday there will be an information day at Tammy’s One Stop Shop in Rowner Road from 11am until 1pm.

Anyone who would like to find out more about the charity should pop in.

There will be mascots from children’s television show Paw Patrol.

For more information about Square Pegs Charity call (023) 9307 9676.

Alternatively, go to squarepegscharity.org.

n Would you like to contribute to our community pages? Would you like to write a community column?

Then e-mail The News at community@thenews.co.uk.