Gopsort park could get install outdoor gym facilities

A PLANNING application has been submitted to install outdoor gym equipment that could be the ‘final piece of the jigsaw’ at a park.

Friends of Leesland Park, which is in Lavinia Road, Gosport, hope to add various pieces of fitness equipment to the area and have sent a planning application to the borough council.

It will be the final piece to the jigsaw Councillor Peter Chegwyn

Phil Sandall, secretary of the group, believes residents would benefit from outdoor gym equipment.

Mr Sandall said: ‘The facilities would help local people to improve their fitness and health while exercising in a clean, free environment.

‘We are aware that many people would like to improve their fitness/health levels but joining a gym is either a cost or time constraint. A park gym is always available and would provide free access.

‘Local people would be encouraged even more to discover the delights of their parks to exercise, let the children loose in the play area and all the while it provides an opportunity to meet other visitors.’

Gosport borough councillor Peter Chegwyn, who represents the Leesland ward on the council, recently gave Friends of Leesland Park money that could be used towards the equipment.

Cllr Chegwyn said: ‘It is very well used by the community, like the play park is already, and it will be the final piece to the jigsaw.’

The planning application has split opinion in the area with various public comments made on council’s website.

Ellie Brockerton-Baker, of Lavinia Road, said: ‘Such a shame to add yet more man-made equipment to what used to be an old lovely piece of nature. Disrupting yet more wildlife, not really suitable in regards to families, dogs and kids that use the park.’

But Irene MacGregor-Dick, of Whitworth Road, supported the application. She said: ‘As this area is surrounded by low-income workers who cannot afford to go to a gym it would help us – we can get exercise without having to go out of our way to Walpole Park.’