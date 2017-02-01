Gosport Borough FC chairman says takeover is two weeks away

THE chairman of Gosport Borough Football Club says a takeover is set to happen in the next two weeks.

The football club has been through a turbulent period of late, with several players and assistant manager Mick Catlin leaving. The team sit just two points above the relegation zone in National League South.

I assure the fans that the wage bill will be paid on time on February 9 and we will be in a healthy position because buyers have come forward. Mark Hook

But club chairman Mark Hook says staff have been working around the clock to get the best deal.

The news comes just days after Gosport Borough had a third winding-up petition thrown out in a London High Court. It was brought for failing to pay a tax bill.

The two other winding-up petitions were also thrown out in August and November.

Mr Hook, who is also leader of Gosport Borough Council, has said a takeover is to be completed soon.

He said: ‘Everyone has been ensuring the stability of the club to get the right deal. These things can take time’

As reported by The News, information gained under a Freedom of Information request found that the club was behind on its rent for their Privett Park ground that is leased off the council for September, October and November.

Mr Hook admitted that the club is two months behind on its rent, but a deal is in place to work with the council within a three-month period.

He said: ‘I put our hands up to say we are dependent on cash and sponsors and we’ve had three or four who have pulled out on us.

‘But these things make us determined to make the deal happen.

‘We have been writing to sponsors and I have thanked all our current ones for all their support.

‘I assure the fans that the wage bill will be paid on time on February 9 and we will be in a healthy position because buyers have come forward.’

Lib Dem Councillor Peter Chegwyn said he wanted the club to do well, but believed Cllr Hook had been given special privileges.

Cllr Chegwyn said: ‘It’s always jam tomorrow when it comes to the takeover.

‘No other club in the borough could get away without paying their rent in advance. It is one rule for Cllr Hook and another rule for the others. His position is untenable and he needs to come clean.’