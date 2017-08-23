Gosport community reacts to death of homeless 20-year-old

Have your say

FACEBOOK readers have reacted with sadness to the news a 20-year-old homeless person has died.

The woman, who was known to Gosport Borough Council, died after she was found needing medical attention on the area’s High Street.

Police were called to the scene at 6.50am on Friday.

Commenting on Facebook, Christine Hargrave said: ‘How very sad, homeless at 20 years old, she should have had her whole life in front of her. RIP sweetheart. My thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends.’

While Louise Bowles said: ‘I don’t know how this could happen.

‘RIP young lady, horrible for the family to hear such sad news.’

Others used the social platform to criticise councils and the help available for homeless people.

Tina Stangroom said: ‘Councils don’t care about the homeless, neither does the UK government which is supposed to look after people.

‘Our people should be a top priority, it’s disgusting, this poor lady’s death could have been avoided.’

But Sarah Knight said there is help out there, and added: ‘It is very sad but our homeless need to engage with services more, where they will receive the help they need.

‘Some choose not to and its a shame because the help is most definitely out there.’