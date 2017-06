THE GOSPORT Dolphins are gearing up for their in-house club championships.

Taking place instead of normal training, the event will take place at Gosport Leisure Centre at 5.30pm, on June 11 and June 18.

A spokesperson for the club said: ‘There are lots of medals to be won and plenty of opportunity to improve personal best times.’

Entry for competitors will be £3, with a presentation evening at Bay House School on July 22, from 7pm-11pm.