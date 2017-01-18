Gosport entertainer Glenn Ford set to celebrate anniversary in memory of Norman Wisdom

PROUD Glenn Ford is marking his 40th year in the showbiz industry with a 170-mile walk to a pub named after a comedy legend.

The 57-year-old from Gosport will leave The Star pub on June 6 and trek to The Sir Norman Wisdom pub, in Deal, Kent, which is named after the comedian, who died in 2010.

Glenn, who recently starred in The Crown on Netflix, is hoping to raise £40,000 for local charities and the walk is expected to take him around 10 days.

Glen said: ‘I’m looking forward to it.

‘I first met Norman in September 1981 and he was such a lovely person and we became quite close friends.

‘It’s a nice thing to do in his memory and raise money as well.’