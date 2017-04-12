Gosport house left half destroyed in raging blaze

A HOUSE was left half destroyed after a raging shed fire spread to a property.

Firefighters from Gosport and Fareham fire stations battled the flames at the house in Albemarle Avenue, Elson, Gosport, yesterday.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: ‘We received the call at 11.15am regarding a shed fire in Gosport.

‘On arrival, the severe fire had begun to take hold of the house’s conservatory after the shed had been completely destroyed.

‘The house was left half destroyed by the time the flames were out.’

Firefighters used four sets of breathing apparatus, three hose reels and a jet to dampen down the flames. A fire investigation is underway to find out what caused the blaze,

The blaze was not thought to be suspicious, the fire service said.