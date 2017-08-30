Gosport landlady’s 1,200-mile rally adventure raises cash to help elderly

A pub landlady has completed a 1,200-mile banger rally driving adventure across Europe.

Deana Geary raised money for Brendoncare Clubs, a charity that supports older people in Portsmouth and across the UK, through a network of social clubs.

The car enthusiast was accompanied by her husband, Chris, and friends Phil Walker and Dave Harding as they took part in the Two Ball Banger Rally, an annual car community event, in their vehicle ‘Junction Shaguar’.

Famous sights across the journey, which covered nine countries in four days, included the Stelvio Pass in Italy, a road widely touted as the best in the world, and the casino in Monaco.

Deana, landlady of The Junction Tavern in Gosport, said: ‘It was absolutely amazing. Last year we didn’t manage to get a picture of the car outside the casino in Monte Carlo, but this year we made sure we drove down there. Getting to drive up and down the Stelvio Pass was amazing. We got to lead the procession of 53 cars from Innsbruk to Bormio, driving down the motorway and through the Stelvio Pass.’

Brendoncare Clubs holds a particularly strong connection for Deana, whose late grandfather Joe was an avid member of the Gosport club.

The 43-year-old said: ‘My grandad Joe had vascular dementia and the Brendoncare Monday Club was the highlight of his week.

‘He would get up at 6am in the morning and be by the door up and ready to go in his coat and hat.

‘It gave us as a family a couple of hours of respite, to be able to shower without the door open, without having to worry about him getting out of the house.’

There are currently 16 Brendoncare Clubs regularly running in Gosport, providing a social circle and a wide range of activities for elderly people in the Portsmouth community.

Phoebe Day, fundraising manager for Brendoncare, said: ‘The clubs’ network costs £676,000 to run every year.

‘It is the support and generosity of people such as Deana which help to ensure our clubs are there for those who would otherwise be lonely.’

The Two Ball Banger Rally began on August 18 and finished in Nice four days later, with Deana and her team making it back to the UK late on August 25.

To donate visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-web/fundraiser/showFundraiserProfilePage.action?userUrl=JUNCTIONSHAGUAR&isTeam=true