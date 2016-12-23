Gosport man injured while stopping house burglar

A MAN has been commended for his bravery after risking his life to stop a would-be burglar breaking into a house.

Steve Burns stopped a man breaking into a home in Bevis Road, Gosport, on January 8.

Mr Burns saw Andrew Miles, 35, acting suspiciously.

A scuffle broke out between the pair, during which Mr Burns was stabbed several times with a screwdriver, causing life-threatening injuries, including a perforated lung.

Miles, 35, pleaded guilty to having a bladed article, unlawful wounding and damaging property. He was sentenced to 28 months in prison.

Mr Burns was awarded the Chief Constable’s Certificate of Commendation for his actions.