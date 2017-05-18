Gosport man’s fear over death threat against dog

A GOSPORT resident has told The News of his fear when he received a death threat against his dog through the letterbox.

Joseph Clark received a note on Tuesday, promising to ‘poison’ one of his dogs, a jug (a cross between a pug and a Jack Russell), if it didn’t stop ‘constantly barking’.

Whoever sent this letter to me is sick and twisted. Joseph Clark, resident

Mr Clark said: ‘I felt scared, upset and angry. My dog does bark quite a bit, but we will either tell him off or call him inside.

‘Whoever sent this letter to me is sick and twisted.’

Meanwhile, Mr Clark said he would be taking precautions with his two dogs and has set up extra security measures in his home.

He has informed the police of the incident.