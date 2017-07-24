Gosport MP backs ban on ‘unfair’ card charges

GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage has welcomed the government’s crackdown on credit and debit card fees.

Surcharging – a common practice across the country – allows businesses ranging from takeaway apps to global airlines charging people to make card payments or for other services such as Paypal.

The government has previously capped the costs that businesses face for processing card payments, and will engage with retailers to assess if there is any more that can be done to help.

While many industries have acted to absorb the cost and not pass these on to consumers, these rules will bring an end to the practice entirely.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘These small charges can really add up and this change will mean shoppers across the country have that bit of extra cash to spend on the things that matter to them.

‘I am pleased that the government are committed to ending these unfair fees.’

The new rules will come into effect in January 2018.