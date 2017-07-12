Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage meets future policy-shapers

AN MP has met with a group of future leaders.

Caroline Dinenage, Conservative MP for Gosport, recently met members of Future Leaders Connect – a group created to get talented youngsters’ recommendations on political policy heard.

Led by the British Council, the scheme –which was launched this year – will offer 18-35-year-olds nine days of leadership and development tuition to provide them with the necessary skills to turn innovative ideas into realistic policy advice.

Successful candidates will even take part in debating international issues at the Houses of Parliament.

Encouraging local people to take part in the programme, Ms Dinenage said: ‘I would urge anybody from Gosport who wants to make a difference, have their voice heard and become a great leader, to apply to Future Leaders Connect.’

Apply for the programme online, by July 20, at britishcouncil.org/future-leaders-connect.