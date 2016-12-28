Gosport MP encourages public to apply for WW1 internship

GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage is encouraging people to apply for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s Centenary Interns programme.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission is seeking applications from the brightest and the best young people aged 18 and over to join a new CWGC Centenary Interns programme in 2017.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘These internships are an exciting, high quality opportunity as well as an appropriate and enduring way to remember and reflect on the First World War.’

UK government funding for the new programme was announced by former chancellor George Osborne on the Centenary of the Battle of the Somme in July 2016.

WGC director general Victoria Wallace, said: ‘This is a fantastic opportunity for young people interested in the First World War to help others gain a real insight into the workings of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, which has done such wonderful work in commemorating the fallen.’